‘Stepped up when others haven’t’ – Veteran Sheffield United forward’s influence discussed

At 35 years of age, Billy Sharp is still proving to be a strong performer at Championship level.

Sharp has consistently scored goals at second-tier level, and whilst he is now a part of an attacking frontline full of talent, he has still emerged as Slavisa Jokanovic’s go-to man for consistency.

Sharp has four goals and four assists to his name in 14 Championship outings thus far, proving to be as prolific as he is a creator.

Sharp has fended off the likes of Oliver McBurnie and Rhian Brewster consistently early on in this campaign, whilst he is still displaying his talents on the Championship stage now that Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick are back available.

Possessing technical ability, intelligence and relentlessness in the final third, Sharp still has a lot to offer in England’s second-tier and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Speaking on FLW TV’s Championship veterans show about Sharp, Adam Jones expressed his admiration for Sharp: “It’s not so much his physical ability but it is his mental ability.

“He has kind of stepped up when others haven’t, up until recently.

“Also, not only having the burden of a leadership role as captain, but also improving on his own performance, so I think he has been fantastic.”

Sharp’s mental strength and character is something that has probably helped The Blades get out of the early rot that they found themselves in.

He is a leader and talismanic figure moulded into one, and whilst that comes with a lot of responsibilities, he has not shied away from them one bit.

Sharp’s importance can increase as the season wears on, especially if The Blades found themselves in the promotion or play-off mix.

