After a convincing victory last time out in the FA Cup over League Two opposition Walsall, Southampton will continue their push to catch Ipswich Town in the Championship's automatic promotion places this weekend.

To do that though, they will have to get past an improving Sheffield Wednesday side who have won five of their last eight league contests to get themselves on the brink of escaping the relegation zone under head coach Danny Rohl.

And in the reverse fixture from the opening Championship match of the entire season, let's take a look at how Southampton may line up against the Owls on Saturday afternoon compared to how they did last time out in the league against Norwich.

GK: Gavin Bazunu

It's very unlikely that Bazunu's place is going to get taken by Joe Lumley between now and the end of the season, even if the Republic of Ireland international makes a string of errors.

Bazunu has kept seven clean sheets in 26 league appearances and he will be looking to make that eight this weekend.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

It's somewhat of a surprise that there hasn't been any transfer links to Walker-Peters in January, such has been his form this season for the Saints.

Walker-Peters is clearly playing a level below where he should be, but he looks focused on trying to get the Saints back to the Premier League.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Martin went with a back three against Norwich, but it is likely back to the norm of the 4-3-3 when Wednesday come to town.

That means one of the three defenders of choice that day will have to come out, and it's most likely not going to be Harwood-Bellis, who has essentially been an ever-present at the back for the Saints.

The Man City loanee is one of the first names on the team-sheet right now, even if it is at the expense of a very experienced defender.

CB: Jan Bednarek

The spot next to Harwood-Bellis is between Bednarek and Jack Stephens, and preference for now goes with the former.

The Poland international has held the fort alongside the Man City youngster whilst Stephens has been on the sidelines, and whilst Southampton are still unbeaten that should continue.

LB: Ryan Manning

Manning has somewhat divided opinion on the terraces since his summer move from Swansea, but there is little competition for his spot at left-back.

Walker-Peters could always move across to allow James Bree to slot in at right-back, but Manning should be persisted with to see if he can add his first Saints goal or perhaps get back on the assist wagon.

CDM: Flynn Downes

Shea Charles has been in and out of the starting 11 under Martin, but Downes provides a more solid and experienced base of the Saints midfield if he is on the pitch.

The West Ham loanee's presence will allow the other midfielders to get forward and make things happen against a Wednesday side that are likely going to sit in and aim to frustrate.

CM: Stuart Armstrong

Armstrong would've liked to score more goals this season as his talent is sure above the three goals in 26 appearances he has got on his tally.

The Scotsman has been a regular starter however for most of the season that that isn't likely to change here.

CM: Will Smallbone

Smallbone is sometimes dropped out of the starting 11, but Martin needs to pack his side with attack-minded players for this one as Wednesday will probably sit back.

And Smallbone is a player who can make things happen with the ball and supply the forwards with chances if he is selected, where he will look to add to his three goals this season.

CAM: Adam Armstrong

Whether it's playing with wingers and a centre-forward or a false nine and supporting attackers, Southampton are always likely to create chances, and with Armstrong in their side it is almost guaranteed goals.

The Saints have scored in all but two league matches when Armstrong has started this season, and even though he's netted just once in his last seven matches, the ex-Blackburn man brings assists to the table as well with five of those in the same period of matches.

CAM: Che Adams

Once again linked with a Premier League transfer, Adams needs to put the speculation to one side and deliver for his current club.

The Scotland ace was able to do so in the summer at the start of the season, and with two goals in his last three league appearances, similar is needed here from Adams for the Saints to get past the Owls.

ST: Charly Alcaraz

Finally, operating as the false nine of the team is Alcaraz, who swaps between his midfield role and this position but he is doing both effectively.

The Argentina international hasn't always been starting under Russell Martin, but his presence at the top end of the pitch on Saturday could provide the space needed for the likes of Adams and Armstrong to create chances and score goals.