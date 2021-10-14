Stephen Wearne sends message to Sunderland fans following club’s latest triumph

Sunderland midfielder Stephen Wearne has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for their support during yesterday’s EFL Trophy clash with Manchester United’s Under-21 side.

Black Cats manager Lee Johnson decided to give Wearne another chance to showcase his talent in this competition following the 20-year-old’s eye-catching performance against Lincoln City earlier this month.

After marking his debut with a goal against the Imps, the attacking midfielder managed to find the back of the net against the Red Devils’ youth outfit last night.

Sunderland took the lead in the 50th minute of the clash as Tyrese Dyce fired past goalkeeper Dermot Mee.

United then levelled proceedings via a strike from Zidane Iqbal.

Wearne netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 66th minute as he headed home from Ellis Taylor’s cross.

Sunderland are set to return to League One action this weekend when they head to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium to face Gillingham.

Having recently suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Portsmouth, the Black Cats will be determined to get back on track in the third-tier by producing an eye-catching performance against the Gills.

Making reference to the club’s latest EFL Trophy victory on Twitter, Wearne has revealed that it was a great feeling to score at the Stadium of Light and praised the club’s fans for their support.

The attacking midfielder posted: “Great performance from the lads tonight and what a feeling scoring at the SOL [Stadium of Light].

“Fans different class helped us see the game out until the end.”

The Verdict

If Wearne continues to deliver the goods in the EFL Trophy, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he forces his way into Sunderland’s match-day squad for their League One fixtures later this year.

A promising young player, the attacking midfielder has already demonstrated that he is capable of making a difference in cup competitions by scoring on both of his senior appearances to date.

Whilst Sunderland are currently able to call upon the services of Lyndon Gooch, Elliot Embleton, Aiden McGeady and Alex Pritchard, Johnson could turn to Wearne for inspiration this season if some of these aforementioned players are ruled out due to injuries or suspensions.

Providing that Wearne is able to maintain his consistency at senior level, he could become an instant hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on in the third-tier.