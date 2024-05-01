Highlights Warnock sees potential for Summerville to join Aston Villa due to possible Champions League qualification.

If Leeds stay in the Championship, they may need to sell Summerville to secure finances and rebuild.

Summerville could be a valuable asset for Leeds or a key addition for Aston Villa, especially with Champions League at stake.

Stephen Warnock believes it will be difficult for Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville to turn down a potential move to Aston Villa.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side is keeping tabs on the Dutchman ahead of the summer transfer window.

Summerville has been a standout figure for the Whites this year, contributing 19 goals and nine assists from 42 appearances in the division so far this term (all stats from Fbref).

Daniel Farke’s side is still competing for promotion to the top flight, meaning their league status for next year is currently unknown.

This could play a role in determining the outcome of any transfer interest in the 22-year-old.

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.40 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.20 Assists 0.24 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.63 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Warnock makes Summerville transfer claim amid Aston Villa interest

Warnock has claimed it is still difficult to predict what the future holds for Summerville due to their ongoing promotion battle.

However, he has suggested promotion may not be enough to convince the forward to stay due to Aston Villa’s potential Champions League qualification.

“I think it all depends on if Leeds go back up to the Premier League or stay in the Championship,” Warnock told Football League World.

“I think if they stay in the Championship, I think it’s something Leeds will have to do is cash in on him to make sure that financially they’re secure for however long they need to be to be able to push on and to probably strengthen the squad ready for next year in the Championship.

“They stand a better chance of holding onto him if they go up.

“The nice thing is: when you go up, there’s a feeling that you’re going to play because of what you’ve done in the previous season.

“However, Leeds fans will hate me for saying this, but if you have got a club like Aston Villa, and a manager like Unai Emery, and you’re in the Champions League positions — obviously speculating that they finish in the Champions League position — then that’s a big thing to turn down, it really is.

“Because that progresses you to the next stage of your career.

“It’s obviously a manager who sees something in you where he feels he can progress you and make you into a better player.

“I won’t put a valuation on it because I think it’s so difficult to understand where managers and clubs value players, and what bracket they put them into.

“Do they look at players in similar positions and think he’s roughly in and around that, or is it something else that they look for?

“Is it the club who come in for them as well, and they a percentage on because of who it is? But he’s certainly a player that both Leeds will want to keep hold of, but would also be an exciting addition for someone like Aston Villa.”

Leeds United's promotion challenge

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, and can only break into the top two if Ipswich Town lose to Huddersfield Town on the final day of the season this weekend.

If the Tractor Boys earn a point, then not even a win over Southampton will be enough for the Yorkshire outfit to move into an automatic promotion place.

That makes promotion through the play-offs the likelier outcome for the Whites this season, where they could face West Brom, Norwich City or Hull City in the semi-finals.

The game against the Saints could also be a prelude to the play-off final, with the Hampshire outfit secure in fourth place in the table.

Summerville is Premier League ready

Summerville should be playing top flight football next year whatever happens with Leeds’ promotion bid.

If they fail to go up, then he is an obvious high-value asset that can be cashed in on in order to ensure compliance with the financial rules.

But he is also someone that Farke could build the team around next season if they do gain their place back in the Premier League.

His contract runs until 2026, so there is no immediate need to cash in if they are back in the top flight, but the allure of Champions League football will be difficult to turn down if a concrete offer arrives from Villa.