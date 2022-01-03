Stephen Robinson reveals factor that inspired Morecambe comeback against Doncaster Rovers

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson has revealed he didn’t ‘rant and rave’ at half-time and instead told his players to keep doing what they were doing after his side overturned a three goal deficit in an inspired second-half performance against Doncaster Rovers on Sunday afternoon, speaking in his post-match press conference with the club’s media team.

The half-time whistle signalled the end of a torrid first-half display from The Shrimps which saw them enter the break 3-0 down at the Mazuma Stadium on Sunday, as goals from Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner and Joseph Olowu left bottom placed side Doncaster Rovers firmly in command.

With the team winless in six league games and sitting in the relegation zone, and with the sound of some home fans’ discontent dimming in their ears as they marched down the tunnel, Morecambe players must’ve been expecting manager Stephen Robinson to deploy the ‘hairdryer’ treatment.

However, as he would later reveal in his post-match press conference, Robinson would instead do the opposite and instruct his players to keep doing what they were doing in the hope that the tide would turn in their favour in the second-half.

But not even Robinson himself would surely of been expecting quite the response that he got from his players, as a Cole Stockton double followed by a long-awaited Jonathan Obika goal in the 83rd minute before an outrageous half-volley in the 85th minute from Toumani Diagouraga would seal an unforgettable 4-3 comeback win for The Shrimps.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Robinson would say via the club’s website: “I didn’t rant and rave at half-time, I just said to them keep doing what you are doing, get one goal and they will crumble, that’s what they did and you have to give the players a lot of credit for that.

“They showed great character, the fans could easily have turned on the players, they didn’t and that has to be admired as well, that just shows you the benefit of getting right behind the team.

“Once we got a glimmer of hope we showed a lot of composure, we didn’t go long and try and chase the game, psychologically this is a huge result and I am proud of the players.”

The Verdict:

2021 was not the type of year that Stephen Robinson would’ve hoped for after taking the reigns at the Mazuma Stadium in June after just over a three year spell in Scotland with Motherwell. With his side sitting in 21st place in Sky Bet League One prior to Sunday’s match, with just five wins in 23 league games, it has become clear to Robinson that his move to the seaside is going to be a challenging one.

And at half-time, three goals down at home to a Donny team sitting at the foot of the table and with just one win in their previous nine league games, you would have to wonder if The Shrimps boss was considering packing up his deckchair there and then.

But sometimes in football, all a club needs to kickstart an upturn in fortune is that one big result, and boy did Stephen Robinson and Morecambe FC get just that on Sunday, as they now find themselves outside of the relegation zone in 19th place.

This coming weekend’s fixture now has the feel of somewhat of a reward for both the players and fans for that performance, as The Shrimps head to the capital to take on Antonio Conte’s Spurs in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

And Stephen Robinson will take his Morecambe side to London with a new sense of belief and confidence amongst the ranks, and in one of the biggest and most well-loved rounds of cup football in the world, who’s to say that there won’t be some magic in the air this Sunday? But an FA Cup giant-killing win over Tottenham Hotspur? Now that would be some catalyst for future success in 2022.