Stephen Robinson makes Morecambe claim after Rotherham game

Morecambe suffered their first defeat of the season against Rotherham on Tuesday night but boss Stephen Robinson believes his side were unlucky with the final result, according to the club’s official website.

The side have adapted well to life in League One so far despite many tipping them to struggle. In fact, the newly-promoted side were widely expected to be relegation fodder.

It’s very early days yet of course but so far they’ve picked up four points from three games and have looked quite strong. After an unbeaten opening to the campaign, they were then handed their first negative result of the campaign against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

However, they were certainly no pushovers and managed to hold their own against the Millers, who themselves are new to the league having been relegated from the Championship.

Despite the difference in expectations, Morecambe stayed in the game until the 60th minute, when Michael Smith fired the away side in front. Boss Stephen Robinson though believes his team were worthy opponents and claimed that a point a piece might of been more of a fair reflection on the game.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “I don’t think there was too much in the game if I am honest, I think if it would have finished 0-0 it would have been a fair result.

“They delivered balls into the box, their set-plays were very good, they tested us, we have come up against a side who will be right up towards the top of the league come the end of the season but it was a good performance.”

Morecambe did manage eight efforts on goal and tried troubling Rotherham on multiple occasions. They certainly weren’t brushed aside with ease and it shows the level that the club have now reached to be able to compete against some of the better sides in the third tier.

The Verdict

Morecambe have had a fantastic start to the new season and although it’s still incredibly early in the 2021/22 campaign – so nobody can get too carried away – it’s been so far so good for the club.

To pick up a draw against big-spending Ipswich Town and cruise to a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury is no easy feat and shows that they aren’t just in the third tier to make up the numbers. They may have suffered a loss to Rotherham but the Millers are certainly bound to be up at the top end of the table come the season’s end.

It’s not a humbling or an embarrassment by any means and the side can continue to hold their heads high and know that if they continue to put out performances like they have been, then they could certainly have a prolonged stay in League One rather than just a fleeting visit.