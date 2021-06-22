Stephen O’Donnell to Derby County: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Derby County are hoping for a big summer in the transfer market.

After dodging relegation on the final day of the season it seems that Wayne Rooney has it all to do if he’s to build a squad of players that is capable of pushing themselves up the table and away from danger.

One player who has been linked with the club is Stephen O’Donnell.

So would a move for the Scotland full-back be a good deal for the Rams? Here’s what we know about the link so far.

1 of 20 Bradley Johnson Yes No

What do we know so far?

Reports from the Daily Mail suggested that Derby County were among the Championship clubs interested in a move for the player.

Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Barnsley are also said to be keen on the Motherwell man who reportedly has a release clause in his contract that makes him available for a move this summer.

The 29-year-old starred for Scotland in their 0-0 draw with England on Friday night and that display has seemingly alerted several clubs to his services.

Is it likely to happen?



There’s certainly a lot of competition of Derby County were to pull this deal off.

Stephen O’Donnell is clearly a popular figure in the EFL and so the Rams would face a massive challenge if they were to convince him to move to Pride Park.

That said, there’s no guarantee that he’ll be moving on at all and so this is probably one that is worth keeping an eye on,