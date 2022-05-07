Stephen Humphrys speaks out after Wigan Athletic promotion

Wigan Athletic have sealed both the League One title and promotion back into the Championship this season – and Stephen Humphrys has been delighted with the squad and his boss, telling the club’s official Twitter that his side ‘deserve’ their success.

The Latics were near the very bottom of the third tier at this point last season, with the club struggling to get results and sitting in administration with off-field issues. The side hung on and retained their League One status – and after sticking with Leam Richardson and finding new owners, their fortunes have been transformed.

This year, they have gone in completely the other direction. They have spent the majority of the season in the top two and have done enough to clinch first place and the third tier title.

The squad then will now look forward to a summer off and then at least one campaign back in the Championship next season.

One player who will be desperate to get going is Stephen Humphrys, who has really made an impact in the third tier this campaign. The young forward has been a first-team regular and has been influential in getting his side plenty of victories.

In just 14.2 lots of 90 minutes, he has managed a total of five league goals and two assists. It hasn’t been as many as his return for Rochdale last season but considering the amount of playing time he has had, it is a solid return.

Now, after sealing a spot in the Championship – that should allow him to test himself in the second tier for the first time in his career minus two short cameos for Fulham – he has spoken about his team to the club’s official Twitter.

Humphrys said: “We’ve gelled together so quickly, and credit has to go to the gaffer for that.

“We’ve been focused on the same goal of promotion since the start of the season, and we deserve it.”

The Verdict

Stephen Humphrys has been excellent for Wigan this season when he has been called upon and whilst his goal numbers haven’t been as high as with Rochdale, he has also featured a lot less.

Wigan have needed strength in depth so they could rotate and see out a 46 game season and Humphrys has certainly been that. Considering they have also been without Charlie Wyke for a large part of the campaign, they have needed players like the 24-year-old to stay up and he has.

The forward will relish the chance to have a go in the Championship next season now, especially considering he has never been afforded that opportunity before. His two previous second tier games with Fulham amounted to a grand total of 27 minutes.

Wigan will want to keep the good times going and use their momentum to continue to progress in the Championship – and with someone like Humphrys, they can.