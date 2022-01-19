Stephen Humphrys reacts after scoring first goal for Wigan

Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys is determined to push on after scoring his first league goal for the Latics.

Despite signing for Wigan in summer after a good season with Rochdale in which Humphrys scored 12 goals, he has found it hard to settle into a consistent rhythm at Wigan. His first goal came in an EFL Cup tie against Hull in August but since then he has struggled to get minutes due to his lack of goals.

Analysing his season so far, the 24-year-old told Wigan Today: “I came to this club and wanted to give more than I have done.

“My performances haven’t warranted getting in the team and the other forwards have been flying, so there are no complaints from me.”

However after coming on as a substitute in the 62nd minute when his side were drawing 1-1 against Morecambe last night, Humphrys scored a header in the 73rd minute to give his team the three points.

Unsurprisingly, the player was pleased to get his first league goal and he said: “I have been disappointed with my contributions, so to get off the mark in the league and help towards our promotion push is a great feeling.

“You can’t describe it…when you hear the fans singing your name, it’s the best feeling ever and I cannot thank them enough.

“In the second half, we came out and dominated the game and deserved the win.”

The Verdict:

Stephen Humphrys must feel a weight off his shoulders now he has got off the mark for the Latics. The first goal can often be the hardest and this will no doubt boost his confidence.

The forward has admitted to having a slow start to life at Wigan but with the fans supporting him, he will really be looking to push on now and prove why he deserves a regular place in the side.

As Wigan sit second in the table and a point behind Wycombe Wanderers, the side will have to remain strong in the second half of the season. If Humphrys can now find a goal scoring rhythm, he could have a part to play in their push for promotion.