Stephen Humphrys posts heartfelt message after Wigan Athletic victory

Wigan Athletic stormed to a 3-1 win over play-off chasing Wycombe on Tuesday night and Stephen Humphrys took to Twitter to express his delight with the result and the fans after the game.

The Latics have been chasing a promotion spot in League One for the majority of the campaign and, after the win last night, they are now three points clear of third place with three games in hand.

In terms of the title picture, Wigan remain six points behind Rotherham but also have two games in hand on the Millers – meaning a fight for first-place is definitely possible.

After such a stunning result in midweek then – against a team with promotion ambitions of their own – spirits are high in Leam Richardson’s camp. After going 1-0 down, a goal from Tom Naylor and two from Callum Lang led to a turnaround win and Humphrys has taken to Twitter to broadcast his thoughts after the three points.

As well as labelling his teammate Lang with a goat emoji (signalling he feels he is ‘the greatest of all time’) he also claimed he ‘loves the team’ and their fans.

Love this team 💙 Travelling fans, again incredible. Thank you for the support. We keep pushing #UpTheTics @LaticsOfficial @callumlang19 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yB6Grsn6bZ — Stephen Humphrys (@HumphrysStevie) February 22, 2022

Humphrys himself didn’t start the game last night but came off the substitute’s bench to help have an impact for Wigan in the second half of the fixture. He’s been a regular in the side this season though, making 25 League One appearances so far with four goals and two assists along the way.

He looks likely to remain a mainstay as the games come thick and fast – and if they can keep up this level of performance, then their promotion chances will become better and better.

The Verdict

Wigan are certainly flying in League One and have been a hard team to beat all season long.

They’re in a fantastic position right now, sitting fairly comfortably in the automatic promotion spots with games in hand. There is every chance they could end the campaign with the title in their hands too – although Rotherham will have something to say about that.

Leam Richardson has worked wonders with the Latics though and he’s got the team playing some excellent football and picking up plenty of good results. Humphrys himself has really cemented himself as a solid first-team regular after his Rochdale move and Lang has really shone too.

The side have a superb squad right now and they would fancy their chances of staying in the Championship if they can get there.