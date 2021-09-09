Stephen Henderson reveals the influential figure behind Charlton Athletic return

Stephen Henderson joined Charlton Athletic on a one year deal earlier this week, the 33-year-old arrives in SE7 following his release from Crystal Palace in May and conducted his first sit down interview with the club’s media team this afternoon.

Henderson’s first team exposure has been extremely limited over the last few seasons and for that reason he will have to bide his time for a starting place, in competition with summer signing Craig MacGillivray between the sticks.

And the Ireland international also revealed who the key influence was behind his return to The Valley after he spent two years at the club between 2014 and 2016.

Henderson said: “So it came about from a conversation with Johnnie Jackson, obviously he’s a good friend of mine and now assistant (manager).

“The conversation led to an opportunity and I was grateful to get in as quick as possible.

“I’m feeling sharp, feeling good, feeling fit. The best I’ve felt in years. So yeah I’m very grateful, hungry as well, ready to go.”

Nigel Adkins’ Addicks have flattered to deceive so far this season, picking up just four points from their opening five games and are preparing to host newly promoted Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Henderson’s arrival may provide youngster Nathan Harness, who has occupied the bench so far this season, the opportunity to go out on loan and learn his trade.

The Verdict

Familiar with his surroundings Henderson is an excellent backup glovesman at League One level, the Addicks looked light in providing cover for the goalkeeper and left back positions in particular at the end of the transfer window and therefore the additions of the 33-year-old and Pape Souare this week are very welcome ones.

The Irishman will be looking to resurrect his career at The Valley this season, after signing on for just one year he will be hoping to prove his capabilities at the level to convince Charlton or another Football League club that he is worth a punt on beyond May.