Stephen Elliott urges Sunderland to consider joining race to sign Premier League striker

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliott has admitted that the club ought to consider entering the race for Troy Parrott’s signature this summer.

According to Football.London, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is currently attracting interest from Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

It is understood that Spurs are willing to loan Parrott out next season before handing him the opportunity to compete for a place in the club’s senior squad in the 2023/24 campaign.

Although Parrott’s current deal with Tottenham is only set to run until 2023, the Premier League outfit reportedly have an option to extend his stay for another year.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the previous term on loan at Milton Keynes Dons.

During this particular stint, Parrott scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions for the Dons.

Sunderland will be keen to bolster their squad in the coming weeks as they step up their preparations for the new term.

In order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship, the Black Cats will need to secure the services of some classy operators in the current transfer window.

Making reference to Parrott, Elliott has suggested that the striker would embrace playing for a club like Sunderland.

Speaking to the RTE Soccer Podcast about Parrott, Elliott said: “I know people say he didn’t score loads of goals in League One but the way he plays, he was always involved in goals and he started to score a few more towards the end of the season – some really good goals.

“But for him to keep improving, he needs to move himself up a level.

“I think somewhere like Sunderland – they need a couple of strikers – they’ve got Ross Stewart there at the moment but he could with a little help in there.

“I think if Troy Parrott came to Sunderland, I think he’d embrace playing for a club like that with the big crowds, the atmosphere at the game and that feeling of doing well there and thriving there.

“He looks like the type of player that thrives on playing on the big occasion and I think it could be a really good move.”

The Verdict

Whereas Stewart is expected to lead the line in the Championship next season after netting 26 goals for the club in the previous term, Sunderland will need to bolster their attacking options following the expiry of Nathan Broadhead’s loan deal.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that they should indeed be looking at making a move for Parrott who improved as a player during his time at MK Dons.

Although Parrott has yet to find the back of the net in the Championship in his career, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Alex Neil.

With a number of clubs looking to make a move for the Spurs man, Sunderland will need to act relatively quickly in order to have the best chance of securing his services.