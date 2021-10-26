Stephen Elliott reveals personal fear for Sunderland

Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott fears the Black Cats will lose their mojo if they continue to drop points in League One, penning his regular column for the Sunderland Echo after Lee Johnson’s side’s defeat at the weekend.

The Wearside outfit were firm favourites to take all three points on Saturday afternoon against a struggling Charlton Athletic side, with the Addicks recently sacking manager Nigel Adkins and under the stewardship of the talented but inexperienced Johnnie Jackson.

It wasn’t just the London-based side’s fortunes that made the Black Cats favourites to win all three points from this tie, but also their home form, coming out victorious in each one of their six league games at the Stadium of Light before the weekend.

Their 4-0 away thumping of Crewe Alexandra in midweek also set them up perfectly for this tie against the relegation-threatened Addicks, but Jayden Stockley’s 66th-minute header was enough to win all three points for the away side, much to the dismay of Sunderland fans.

This latest setback leaves Johnson’s men in fourth place, although they do have a game in hand over Wycombe Wanderers and two over Plymouth Argyle in their quest to win automatic promotion back to the Championship.

Ex-Black Cat Elliott believes this is not an aim, but a requirement for his former side but has expressed his fears on dropped points, writing: “I know it’s early days still and the league table isn’t looking too bad even after Saturday’s result l but I believe if Sunderland do drop a few points then the feelgood factor will disappear and opposition teams will utilise this.

“This Sunderland squad is one of the best in the division and going up automatically has to be achieved this year.”

The Verdict:

Naturally, Sunderland will lose games occasionally in League One, especially with the strength of the third tier this term.

Not only are recently relegated sides including Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United strong after competing in the Championship last season, but Wigan Athletic enjoyed a good summer ahead of a promotion push, Ipswich Town rebuild their squad in an attempt to get to the second tier next May and Plymouth Argyle continue to look strong under Ryan Lowe.

This is without mentioning the likes of Portsmouth, who haven’t done as well as they would have hoped, and Lincoln City who were 90 minutes away from reaching the Championship as they took on Blackpool in the play-off final back in May.

But there are no excuses for inconsistency considering their fast start to the 2021/22 campaign.

They have the calibre of manager and the players to secure their return to the second tier at the fourth time of asking – but they cannot afford to rest on their laurels and turning draws into wins and losses into draws will be the difference between gaining automatic promotion and remaining in the lottery of the play-offs.

Ideally, they needed to snatch a late draw against Jackson’s men at the weekend, because every point makes a big difference in the push for promotion.