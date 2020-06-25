Stephen Elliott offers verdict on potential six-figure Sunderland departure

Bali Mumba looks set to leave Sunderland to join Norwich City, for a fee that has left a majority of fans feeling underwhelmed.

As per Sky Sports, Mumba is closing in on a £350,000 move to Carrow Road, after showing real glimpses of his potential during his time at the Stadium of Light.

The young midfielder has made 10 first-team appearances for the Black Cats, and has also been a star player for their Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 campaign.

Do these 11 celebrities support Sunderland?

1 of 11 Paul Collingwood. True False

Mumba – an England Under-19 international – is undoubtedly one of, if not Sunderland’s brightest prospect, after the club lost Josh Maja and Joel Asoro in recent seasons.

But now, the midfielder looks set to leave Wearside for a relatively low, six-figure fee, which has left plenty of fans feeling underwhelmed and angry.

Reacting the news that Mumba is set to leave Sunderland for £350,00, former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott was left puzzled by the news.

The Irishman said on his Twitter page: “Surely there has to be a gigantic sell on clause in the Bali Mumba deal.”

Surely there has to be a gigantic sell on clause in the Bali Mumba deal. #safc — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) June 24, 2020

The Verdict

I agree with Elliott here – there are surely a load of incentives in the Mumba deal, otherwise they have been robbed to be honest.

Mumba is a huge talent with a big future ahead of him, and whilst the Black Cats are playing in League One, it’s always going to be hard to keep him when there’s teams like Norwich knocking around.

Norwich are a really smart club under Stuart Webber and are no strangers to attracting young players to Carrow Road, so they would have negotiated a clever deal for Mumba.