Stephen Elliott calls on Sunderland to make decision on player’s future at the Stadium of Light

Sunderland booked their spot in the 2020/21 EFL Trophy final on Wednesday evening, as they beat Lincoln City on penalties at the Stadium of Light.

Lee Johnson’s side fell behind on the night though, as Anthony Scully opened the scoring for the visitors. But the Black Cats responded, and drew level after 75 minutes when Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke combined yet again, to see the forward fire home his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

This comes after McGeady was on hand to provide four assists for Wyke’s goals at the weekend in a 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light.

Both McGeady and Wyke fired home their penalties in the shoot-out, with Grant Leadbitter going on to fire home the winning penalty on the night.

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliott reacted to Wyke and McGeady’s performance against Lincoln City, and insisted that his former side need to offer the pair new contracts to stop them leaving in the near future, with both players out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season.

#SAFC want to get some contracts on the table for both McGeady and Wyke. Wyke will be offered a lot of money on a free somewhere if it’s not sorted quick. 🔥 — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) February 17, 2021

Sunderland are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on relegation-threatened Burton Albion, in a match they’ll be quietly confident of picking up three points from.

Did these former Sunderland players leave for a higher or lower fee than what they signed for?

1 of 15 Kenwyne Jones Higher Lower

The Verdict:

It should be a no-brainer for the club to offer them new contracts in the near future.

You have to wonder where Sunderland would be if they had played McGeady more regularly this season, as he missed a considerable amount of this year’s campaign whilst under the management of Phil Parkinson.

Wyke has 21 goals to his name in all competitions this season, and will surely have clubs interested in landing his signature heading into the summer transfer window.

He’s out-of-contract in the summer and the Stadium of Light faithful will surely be fearing that he could leave the club for free if his future isn’t resolved soon.