Former Sunderland forward Stephen Elliott doesn't believe Trai Hume's late challenge on Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison was worthy of a sending off, taking to Twitter to issue his thoughts on that flashpoint.

This heavy tackle on the Blades' youngster happened in the 26th minute when the game was finely balanced, with a win for both sides boosting their hopes of securing promotion back to the Premier League.

This moment could have been crucial for the Black Cats who saw Hume remain on the field and scored just a few minutes later through Edouard Michut, giving them the opportunity to dent Paul Heckingbottom's side's top-two hopes.

However, there were a couple of controversial calls in the game that went in the visitors' favour at the Stadium of Light, with Tommy Doyle's winner arguably needing to be ruled out after Sander Berge tried to attack the ball from an offside position.

This may have influenced Anthony Patterson's decision not to dive earlier, with the Black Cats' boss Tony Mowbray unable to hide his fury regarding that refereeing decision after the game.

However, the game could have changed in United's favour anyway in the 26th minute when Hume made his very late challenge, though Elliott believes it should have only been a yellow card with the referee Matt Donohue agreeing with that assessment.

On the subject of that tackle, the former Black Cats forward posted: "Firm and slightly late challenge. A few little pointy elbows were received beforehand. Looks worse than it was. Yellow card. Move on."

The Verdict:

On this key decision, Donohue made the correct call because there wasn't enough in the challenge for him to be dismissed, even in the modern day.

Of course it was an extremely late and strong tackle - but it's not a challenge that will cause a leg break or something as serious as that - so giving him a yellow had to be the correct call.

If there was an orange card, that probably would have been brandished but a booking was enough in the end and you have to commend the referee for keeping his cool and not letting the Blades' players skew his judgement.

It's just a shame that this good call was overshadowed by a bad one - because the second goal for the visitors clearly shouldn't have counted and at the business end of the campaign - that point could have been crucial for Mowbray's side.

They are still in the promotion mix at this stage and another positive is the fact they will have Hume at their disposal for their upcoming games - because he has been nothing short of exceptional since coming into the first team.

You would back him to keep his starting spot for the long term if he can continue performing well.