Stephen Crainey outlines Fleetwood Town shortcoming

Fleetwood Town boss Stephen Crainey has called for more goals from his side, who are now winless in six.

The Cod Army have been wasteful in front of goal of late, having scored more than one goal in a game just once since their 2-1 home win over Gillingham in December.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, Stephen Crainey has called for greater work off the ball to enable his side to be more effective in transition: “I picked a real attacking team and I thought we were going to get goals today but unfortunately that wasn’t the case.

“To get chances at the top end of the pitch you need to work hard further back down the pitch to get the ball to the forward players, and I don’t think we did that enough.”

Fleetwood are perilously close to the drop, sitting just two points above the relegation zone, but despite Crainey’s frustrations, he is bedding in seven January signings and was complementary of his group of players.

“It’s a top group of people in that changing room. Today was an off-day. We don’t want too many of those and I’m sure next we’ll bounce back at home to Lincoln City.”

The Verdict

To make as many January signings as Fleetwood Town did, they obviously need time to settle in before the overall team can become more efficient in front of goal. Unfortunately, in a relegation scrap, time is of the essence.

The good news for Fleetwood is that they have drawn four of their last five games, picking up points here and there while the five teams below them continue to struggle to find form.

If Crainey can get his side working harder off the ball and creating more chances at the top end of the pitch, I would fancy their chances of turning some of these draws into wins – starting with Lincoln on Saturday.

Quiz: Can you name which club Fleetwood Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Callum Camps Bury Oldham Rochdale Stockport