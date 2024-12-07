Former Birmingham City captain Stephen Carr believes Blues will struggle to catch high-flying rivals Aston Villa despite the positive progress made under their American owners.

Just five years ago, the two Second City rivals were on a par with each other in the Championship, with the last encounter between the two sides coming in March 2019, with boyhood Villa fan Jack Grealish scoring a 67th-minute winner at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, just two-and-a-half months before the Villans regained their Premier League status.

Last Five Meetings - Birmingham City vs Aston Villa Result Birmingham City vs Aston Villa (March 2019) 0-1 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City (November 2018) 4-2 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City (February 2018) 2-0 Birmingham City vs Aston Villa (October 2017) 0-0 Aston Villa vs Birmingham City (April 2017) 1-0

However, at present, the gap between the two sides in terms of league placement is at its largest since the mid-1990's, with Birmingham currently residing in League One under Chris Davies, whilst Unai Emery's side are currently vying for another European finish in the top flight, as well as competing in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1983.

Stephen Carr makes honest Aston Villa admission involving Birmingham City

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Carr was asked whether he believes Blues can catch rivals Villa under their current owners, Tom Wagner and Knighthead Capital Management, who hope to see the club return to the top flight by 2026.

"No, I don’t think so," he stated.

"Aston Villa are playing in the Champions League, they are competing at the top of the Premier League, and it’s full credit to Unai Emery and the great job he is doing and some of the hugely talented players they have at Aston Villa."

However, the Irishman believes that to aid the club's progression, the ambition set by the likes of Wagner, Garry Cook and Tom Brady could be reviewed in the short-term, if a first-time promotion back to the second tier is achieved.

"For Birmingham, the task is simple, get promoted back to the Championship," the former full-back continued.

"Then if that happens, they can review how they can compete in the Championship, which is a very tough league."

Stephen Carr would relish playing for Birmingham City in their current circumstances

Despite the fact that Carr made 121 appearances for the club between February 2009 and May 2013, which included the aforementioned Wembley success against Arsenal, a promotion from the Championship followed by a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, and a stint in the UEFA Europa League, he stated that he would relish playing for Blues in their current predicament.

Birmingham's previous struggles under Carsen Yeung and BSHL were well-documented with years of stagnation and decline on the pitch, as well as disillusionment in the stands in B9, until those feelings were swept aside in July 2023 when Wagner completed his takeover.

Since then, the American has outlined plans for the club to also move into a 'Sports Quarter' complex in the years to come, with a 62,000-seater stadium at the heartbeat of such plans.

However, the club's current ground, which has been home since 1905, has often sold out despite relegation to the third tier.

And, their former captain is happy that investors from across the Atlantic have Blues' best interests at heart.

"To play in front of a packed St Andrews is great and it’s good that that the club has turned a corner and has a clear vision of where they want to go," Carr concluded.