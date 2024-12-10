Birmingham City are not a club that need to sell some of their higher-valued assets in January, but the talent in their squad dictates that they are likely to receive interest in some of their players.

The summer spending of the Blues was what caught the headlines.

The £15 million they spent on striker Jay Stansfield on deadline day, coupled with the other couple of times that they broke the League One transfer record, blew minds and probably intimidated their competitors too.

Their purchases have been put to good use too. Even though they aren't currently leading the third tier, they are still the firm favourites to win it come May.

2024/25 League One table Team P GD Points 1 Wycombe Wanderers 18 18 40 2 Wrexham 19 17 40 3 Birmingham City 17 16 39 4 Huddersfield Town 18 12 35 5 Stockport County 19 12 33 6 Reading 18 5 31

It wasn't a summer of just acquisitions for City, though. They lost Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi, earning the club between £4-5 million, which helped to somewhat counterbalance the £20-25 million that they spent, according to The Athletic.

Birmingham City backed to hold onto key players in January

Stephen Carr, who captained Birmingham when they won the EFL Cup in 2011, has exclusively told Football League World that he believes the Blues won't have to endure any major losses at the end of 2025.

"I don’t think they will (lose any key players)," said Carr. "I believe the project is set in the huge ambitions Birmingham City have so the players will be on board with that and look to finish the job they started of getting promotion to the Championship.

"You can’t look too far ahead otherwise you may falter on the way, so getting promotion is the main aim. The current squad of players are good enough to get that done for sure. As for any players, Jay Stansfield was signed for big money, but there is little sign he will leave the project."

Chris Davies has admitted that he expects that some squad members will look at alternative options in January, but he wouldn't want any form of mass exodus from the club. "I think that will naturally reshuffle as we approach January and that’s healthy and good for both parties," said the manager, via Birmingham Live.

"There might be some that think there’s a different direction needed for them and we might agree and then something can be done.

"On the other hand, players who aren’t playing all the time have to try and work hard to earn their place in the team. I always say they pick the team really, through their performances. If they’re doing enough, they will be in the team. I can imagine in January there’ll be a little bit of movement in a good way.

"In terms of the amount of games, I don’t think it’s possible to lose too many more because we would then be looking to youth team players with no senior experience. The squad so far has managed the season well and it will get tested even more but I certainly wouldn’t want to lose (numbers) from the playing squad."

Defender Dion Sanderson could be one of the candidates to potentially leave St Andrew's in the new year, with Birmingham reportedly willing to send him on loan, according to Alan Nixon.