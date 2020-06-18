‘Step up Lord Roberts’ – These Leeds United fans aim to be positive on the back of troublesome squad update

Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out of Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City this Sunday, with the 35-year-old struggling with an injury described as minor by head-coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are looking to hit the ground running on Sunday after a break of over three months in the Championship, with promotion on the line in the coming nine games of the season.

However, they are tasked with starting well at Cardiff and will have to do so without Hernandez, with Phil Hay confirming the Spaniard’s absence on Twitter this afternoon.

Hernandez has been a key cog at Leeds since his arrival in 2016 and this season he has 12 goal involvements for Bielsa’s side.

Whilst his absence is an undoubted blow for the Whites ahead of a big trip to Cardiff, there are plenty of Leeds fans who are remaining positive.

Marcelo Bielsa back with his weekly press conference earlier. Injury news is that Pablo Hernandez is out of the Cardiff game. Minor issue but will be back to full training in the lead-up to the Fulham game. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 18, 2020

Tyler Roberts is a player that might step into the starting line-up and many fans are backing him for a strong end to the season, particularly on the back of this Hernandez news.

With that in mind, we take a look at some reaction to the news here…

Know we do rely on pablo a lot but sure 1 game without him will be fine rather 1 game than whole season — Stephen Maher 💙💛 (@stevemaher34) June 18, 2020

And so it begins! Step for Tyler Roberts #lufc — LufcSS (@LufcAlaw) June 18, 2020

No time for any negativity..we have a 9 match mini-league to win! In Bielsa We Trust..Pablito will come good and play his part..keep the faith! MOT #Gibraltarwhite — Mark P Makey (@markpmakey) June 18, 2020

Hopefully Tyler at No 10 then…….. — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) June 18, 2020

According to reports Tyler Roberts is flying. Can't wait. MOT — christopher pegler esq. (@topcoolbanana) June 18, 2020

Tyler’s time now — Ron (@ronaallleeds) June 18, 2020

Step up lord roberts — Gareth Wardle (@Gareth_wardle) June 18, 2020

Roberts to start as a second striker behind Bamford then? — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) June 18, 2020

Tyler hopefully can kick on where he left off. Big 9 games for him to really make a name for himself. They’ve all done so well but who is gonna get our mini player of the season in these 9 games I wonder. I actually think it’ll be Roberts — Mr Popular (@Russlufc) June 18, 2020

