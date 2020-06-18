Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Step up Lord Roberts’ – These Leeds United fans aim to be positive on the back of troublesome squad update

Pablo Hernandez has been ruled out of Leeds United’s trip to Cardiff City this Sunday, with the 35-year-old struggling with an injury described as minor by head-coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are looking to hit the ground running on Sunday after a break of over three months in the Championship, with promotion on the line in the coming nine games of the season.

However, they are tasked with starting well at Cardiff and will have to do so without Hernandez, with Phil Hay confirming the Spaniard’s absence on Twitter this afternoon.

Hernandez has been a key cog at Leeds since his arrival in 2016 and this season he has 12 goal involvements for Bielsa’s side.

Whilst his absence is an undoubted blow for the Whites ahead of a big trip to Cardiff, there are plenty of Leeds fans who are remaining positive.

Tyler Roberts is a player that might step into the starting line-up and many fans are backing him for a strong end to the season, particularly on the back of this Hernandez news.

With that in mind, we take a look at some reaction to the news here…

