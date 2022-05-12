“Step in the wrong direction” – Bristol City look to strike transfer agreement with Cardiff City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are considering a summer move for Cardiff City midfielder Marlon Pack, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The 31-year-old, who is set to depart the South Wales club upon the expiry of his contract next month, is being explored by Nigel Pearson, as the Bristol City manager looks to balance his youthful squad with more experience.

Pack has featured in the league for the Bluebirds just three times in the Championship since the turn of the year and has confirmed that he will leave the club this summer.

Spending six years with Bristol City between 2013 and 2019, Pack is nearing the 300-appearance mark for the Robins, something he is likely to surpass if he does move back to BS3.

Adam Jones

The Robins will want to bring in players that they can sell on for more in the future to abide by the EFL’s financial rules.

At 31, Pack won’t be one of those players and that’s one big reason why they may not want to recruit the midfielder.

However, if Andy King moves on, this could be a wise addition on a free transfer, though it looks as though the club want to keep the ex-Leicester man at Ashton Gate .

With James, King and Pack at his disposal, those are three similar players in terms of the experience they have and if you add the likes of Joe Williams and Han Noah-Massengo to the mix, Pack probably won’t be a regular starter.

However, Pearson does want more ready-made second-tier players and Pack is one of those, so he could be the type of player he’s looking for.

This move has pros and cons – but if Pearson believes he would add value to the squad – he should pursue this agreement.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Having spent six years at the club between 2013 and 2019, Marlon Pack is a known quantity to Bristol City fans.

If Bristol intend to bring him in as a squad player, it could be a good move given he is available on a free transfer, but Nigel Pearson should look elsewhere if he is after a starter.

Sentiment aside, you have to look at the facts and that is that he is 31 and couldn’t get into the Cardiff team at times this season.

Cardiff finished in a similar position to Bristol in the league, so if he can’t get into that team, I don’t see why he would improve the Robins’ fortunes.

As I said though, as a squad player, it wouldn’t be the worst move.

Ned Holmes

This feels like a step in the wrong direction but that’s not to say it couldn’t work as a stopgap.

Matty James, Joe Williams, Alex Scott, and Han-Noah Massengo are all preferable central midfield options to Pack but the former two have had their struggles with injuries and it remains to be seen whether the latter two will be at the club by the start of next season.

Leaving Ashton Gate to join rivals Cardiff City was not a popular move but supporters would likely be ok with him returning as the sort of composure in the centre of the park that the 31-year-old can provide has been lacking in recent seasons.

That said, there are surely better options out there and Pack should only be considered if they’re unable to agree deals with such players.

I can understand why it’s being considered but it’s not something that should be anywhere near the top of City’s list of priorities.