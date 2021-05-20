‘Step in the right direction’ – These Sheffield Wed fans react to significant appointment

It’s set to be an important few months at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of next season as they look to hit the reset button and start heading in the right direction.

A host of players are set to leave the club with contracts up whilst it will obviously be Darren Moore’s task to bring in new footballers that are going to help the Owls challenge for promotion from the third tier.

In terms of matters related to things off of the field, meanwhile, work needs to be done too and it looks as though that is what is beginning to happen with a Chief Operating Officer being appointed as of today.

Indeed, the club took to social media to confirm that Liam Dooley will be stepping into the role having seen him already undertake other positions at the club:

We are pleased to announce Liam Dooley as our Chief Operating Officer #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 20, 2021

A significant appointment, then, so let’s take a look at what fans have had to say about the news on social media…

I'll give him 3 weeks based on past appointments 🤣🍻🍻🍻 — Paul Smallwood (@Moaningminer) May 20, 2021

Nice try. What about a CEO ? — Daz James (@darjamfar) May 20, 2021

Hi Liam. Any chance of my refund lad? Cheers — Dan (@DJisatwit) May 20, 2021

He's been here 2 years already, was commercial direct at the club/elev8 — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) May 20, 2021

😂😂😂 – he’s already at the club – come on DC can’t fool us with changing someone’s job title. — Andy (@_Andy__Lee) May 20, 2021

Shocks all around as chairman admits he may not be an expert in *everything* https://t.co/nyX43FxzBE — Owain Hunt (@orhunt) May 20, 2021

Good start Wendy, now a CEO too pls #swfc https://t.co/oe02eOnPQu — Cobi Stokes (@cobi_stokes) May 20, 2021

It’s a step in the right direction. 👍🏼 #SWFC https://t.co/TndA6FrzFV — The Wednesday ’Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) May 20, 2021

