Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Step in the right direction’ – These Sheffield Wed fans react to significant appointment

Published

1 hour ago

on

It’s set to be an important few months at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of next season as they look to hit the reset button and start heading in the right direction.

A host of players are set to leave the club with contracts up whilst it will obviously be Darren Moore’s task to bring in new footballers that are going to help the Owls challenge for promotion from the third tier.

In terms of matters related to things off of the field, meanwhile, work needs to be done too and it looks as though that is what is beginning to happen with a Chief Operating Officer being appointed as of today.

Indeed, the club took to social media to confirm that Liam Dooley will be stepping into the role having seen him already undertake other positions at the club:

A significant appointment, then, so let’s take a look at what fans have had to say about the news on social media…

Are these 17 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

1. The club first wore shirts with a badge in the 1960s


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Step in the right direction’ – These Sheffield Wed fans react to significant appointment

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: