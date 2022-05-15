“Step in the right direction” – Sheffield United finalise decision regarding 30-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luke Freeman has been released from Sheffield United, alongside senior figures in David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset, when their contracts expire next month.

The 30-year-old, who embarked on a loan spell at Millwall in January, featured just four times for the Blades in the opening half of the campaign.

Freeman saw even fewer minutes for the Lions during the second half of the season, playing just 13 minutes of Championship football before injury struck.

The vastly-experienced Championship midfielder will now move on to pastures new following a frustrating 21/22 campaign for the Bristol City and QPR man.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the Blades’ decision to part company with the 30-year-old…

Declan Harte

Parting ways with Freeman was the responsible decision for Sheffield United to make.

The 30-year old simply isn’t getting the game time to prove he is worth keeping in the team.

Even while on loan with Millwall, he earned one solitary league appearance from the bench, to add to the four Championship games he played for the Blades at the start of the campaign.

This is a transfer that simply hasn’t worked out for anyone involved, so now is a good time for all parties to go their separate ways.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

Unfortunately, Luke Freeman’s time at Bramall Lane just hasn’t worked out and the end of his contract represented an ideal time for a much-needed fresh start for both parties.

I have no doubt that Freeman can be a real asset for a Championship club but Sheffield United doesn’t look like the place he’ll do that and hasn’t for some time.

His release gives him more agency to choose his next move and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t second tier interest this summer.

From a Blades perspective, he’s not looked in their plans for a while and getting him off the wage bill is a step in the right direction.

Billy Mulley

Still an excellent player, Freeman is still someone who can operate to a high level in the Championship in my opinion.

Wages could play a key role of intervention for some Championship sides but there are still another of second tier clubs who could bolster their squads with the addition of Freeman, and within budgetary considerations.

I do think his time at Bramall Lane has come to a natural conclusion, perhaps if he could have enjoyed a productive stint with Millwall, then the Blades might have given this situation a bit more consideration.

Possessing a wand of a left foot, intelligent footballing brain and the ability to carve open defences, Freeman is someone who could add a lot of value to a side chasing a high objective in the second tier.

It will be interesting to see what the next move will be and exactly how productive it might turn out to be.