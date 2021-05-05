Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Step in the right direction’, ‘Keep them coming’ – Many Ipswich fans react as club announce player departure

Ipswich Town’s squad overhaul started not too long ago with Alan Judge’s upcoming departure being announced, and another player is heading for the exit door when his contract expires.

Judge confirmed in April that he would not play for the Tractor Boys again as one more appearance would trigger a contract extension, and the latest player to suffer the same fate is his fellow Ireland international Stephen Ward.

The experienced left-back arrived back in August on a free transfer having departed Stoke City, and there were hopes that he’d add some class to the Ipswich team and help push them towards the Championship once again.

Unfortunately that hasn’t been the case though and despite making 30 appearances for the Tractor Boys in the league this season – 29 of them being starts – Ward has failed to really impress fans.

If the 35-year-old were to make one more start for Ipswich then it would automatically trigger a one-year extension to his contract – something the club didn’t want to be lumbered with seemingly as they’ve announced he will be departing in advance of the final game of the season.

Considering he’s not been the greatest of performers this season, the reaction to Ward’s upcoming departure has been exactly as expected and fans are hoping more departures are in the works.


