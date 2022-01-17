‘Step in the right direction’ – Barnsley consider move for Swansea City outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley are casting their eyes over Swansea City midfielder Jay Fulton, as per a report in The Sun (16.01.21 – pg.60).

The report states that Blackpool are providing the Tykes with some divisional competition for the 27-year-old, with Fulton’s playing opportunities limited with the Swans.

Fulton has managed just 223 minutes of Championship football, with his lack of game time more of a reflection of Russell Martin’s distinct style.

The midfielder played integral roles in Swansea’s top-six finishes over the last two seasons, operating as a box-to-box midfielder or in a holding role.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Josh Cole

When you consider that Barnsley desperately need to sign players in order to boost their chances of avoiding relegation to League One later this year, swooping for Fulton may turn out to be a wise move.

Whilst the midfielder has only featured on four occasions for Swansea this season, he illustrated during the previous campaign that he is more than capable of competing at this level.

In the 43 appearances that he made in the Championship, Fulton managed to provide seven direct goal contributions as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.79.

Capable of playing in several different positions, the 27-year-old’s versatility could prove to be useful for the Tykes in their battle for survival.

Adam Jones

This would be a decent signing for Barnsley, because he will have a point to prove to Swansea if he does join and I believe he’s been taken for granted in South Wales because he’s still a great asset to have in the Championship even if he doesn’t fully suit Russell Martin’s style of play.

My one concern is the fact he isn’t exactly an Alex Mowatt who will score for fun. This is exactly what the Tykes need at this stage with Cauley Woodrow out and the West Brom man was a key reason why they were able to get into the play-offs with his goalscoring contributions, thriving not just with goals but also assists.

Fulton won’t exactly provide that – but he will be a real presence in the middle and would help defensively, providing a shield in front of Mads Andersen and Michal Helik.

This will help to tighten things up at the back – but going forward, he would need a more attacking player alongside him to provide the right balance in the middle of the park.

Ned Holmes

Jay Fulton could add some much-needed grit and fight to the Barnsley midfield.

The Tykes look in serious trouble and haven’t really improved since they sacked Markus Schopp and brought in Poya Asbaghi.

Changes are needed this month if they’re to stand any chance of avoiding relegation down to League One.

You know that Fulton is going to bring fight, grit and a few dark arts to your midfield and that could be just what Barnsley need.

It needs to be one of many signings but landing him would be a step in the right direction.