‘Step in the right direction’, ‘About time’ – These Preston fans react as club make big call on key figure

Preston have confirmed that Frankie McAvoy has left the club after their tough season so far.

The 54-year-old coach had been at North End for years, initially joining as assistant to Alex Neil. And, when the Scotsman departed towards the end of the previous campaign, McAvoy was given a spell in interim charge.

With results picking up under his guidance, the club confirmed in the summer that he had landed the job on a permanent basis. However, things haven’t gone to plan in the opening months of this season, with Preston currently 18th in the table after a defeat to Blackburn last time out.

As a result, there has been plenty of frustration among the support, and it was announced this evening that the hierarchy had made the decision to replace the former Norwich coach.

It’s fair to say that whilst most appreciated the hard work McAvoy had put in, they recognised this was the right decision. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


