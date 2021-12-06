‘Step in the right direction’, ‘About time’ – These Preston fans react as club make big call on key figure

Preston have confirmed that Frankie McAvoy has left the club after their tough season so far.

The 54-year-old coach had been at North End for years, initially joining as assistant to Alex Neil. And, when the Scotsman departed towards the end of the previous campaign, McAvoy was given a spell in interim charge.

With results picking up under his guidance, the club confirmed in the summer that he had landed the job on a permanent basis. However, things haven’t gone to plan in the opening months of this season, with Preston currently 18th in the table after a defeat to Blackburn last time out.

As a result, there has been plenty of frustration among the support, and it was announced this evening that the hierarchy had made the decision to replace the former Norwich coach.

Only a true expert on Preston North End will get these 27 Lilywhites quiz questions correct

1 of 27 What year were the club founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

It’s fair to say that whilst most appreciated the hard work McAvoy had put in, they recognised this was the right decision. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Thank you for your efforts Frankie but it just wasn't meant to be. Good luck for the future and no hard feelings — Connor (@Conpne03) December 6, 2021

Wouldn’t lie if I said I’m not gutted for him, did a brilliant job at the end of last season! Can tell he’s a really decent bloke it just wasn’t the right fit unfortunately… all the best Frankie — Ricky Thomason 🦉 (@rick_thomason95) December 6, 2021

Cheers for the good memories and showing us how good Riis actually is. But you was way out your depth. — james (@james1880_) December 6, 2021

Brilliant, see you on Saturday then. 👏Seems like a top guy, but the experiment just hasn't worked. Long overdue, but it's a step in the right direction. The next decision the club make will be absolutely massive in terms of importance. #pnefc — Tom P (@tomp_5) December 6, 2021

At last the club has acted in the right way. Always sad when someone loses their job but I don't believe head coach was the right position for Frankie. Hopefully someone with more experience will be appointed soon. #pnefc — Steve Newsome (@SteveNewsome3) December 6, 2021

Thanks for your help Frankie, good luck in all you do. Please make a good appointment PNE, such a crucial decision now 🙏🏻 — PNE4Ever33 (@pne_slk1971) December 6, 2021

Now Ridsfail should follow. Sorry Frankie it didn't work out. Hope your back in Football elsewhere soon maybe back with Alex. Thank you and good luck. COYW. — David Preston (@Crazy_DavidP) December 6, 2021