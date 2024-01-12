Highlights Leicester City's star-studded squad increases their chances of making a Premier League return.

Leicester City have been absolutely flying under the management of Enzo Maresca this season, and look increasingly likely to make an immediate return to the Premier League, which is largely down to the star-studded squad Maresca has at his disposal.

There is undoubtedly Premier League quality among the Foxes' ranks as the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira, among others, have all performed well for the East Midlands outfit in the past.

In fact, having signed for the club in 2017 and 2018 respectively, Ndidi and Pereira were members of the Foxes team who finished fifth in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons, in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Ndidi was integral to the Foxes' FA Cup triumph in 2021, and was named in the starting line-up alongside fellow members of the current squad such as Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho as the former Premier League champions defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

Having recently reached such lofty heights so recently, it is unlikely that players of this calibre would have dropped to the Championship ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, had they not been relegated with the Foxes.

Due to the presence of Premier League quality players, it is no surprise that the Foxes, who are the second-tier's pace setters, look set to lift the Championship trophy at the end of the campaign, while it would also come as no surprise if Maresca's men comfortably adjusted back to top-flight life next season.

The quality of Maresca's squad is already streets ahead of many Championship rivals, but a development in the transfer market could mean that the gulf in class between the Foxes and the rest of the league is set to increase.

The Foxes have been linked with a swoop for Stefano Sensi, with the Leicester Mercury reporting that the Foxes are closing in on a move for the 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder, who joined the club from fellow Serie A outfit Sassuolo for a reported fee of £20m in 2020.

Sensi move shows how far ahead Leicester are

The fact that the Foxes seemingly have the pull to sign a player who was worth £20m as recently as 2020 shows that Maresca and co are able to make transfer deals that look more like the sort of deal Premier League clubs can pull off, rather than that of the Championship.

If the Sensi move comes to fruition, then it would not be the first such eyebrow-raising move the Foxes have made since the start of their current stint in the second-tier, after the signing of Harry Winks in the summer from Premier League 'big six' club Tottenham.

The Foxes' main title rivals looked to be Ipswich Town during the first half of the season, but the Tractor Boys have begun to falter somewhat in recent weeks, and did not pick up a single victory over the Festive period.

McKenna's squad is predominantly made up of players who earned promotion from League One last campaign, such as club top scorers Conor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead, so the fact the Foxes have so much Premier League quality among their ranks epitomises the gulf in class between themselves and the rest of the division, including McKenna's fellow front-runners.

Leicester are planning for the Premier League

The Foxes are the Championship league leaders by a considerable margin, so a top-flight return seems imminent for Maresca and co, while the manager appears to be planning for Premier League life already.

With quality in the midfield such as WInks, Dewsbury-Hall and Ndidi already at his disposal, the signing of Sensi does not appear necessary to aid the Foxes' promotion push, but once the Foxes are back in the top-flight, barring a monumental slip-up this campaign, they will require more quality, which is something the 28-year-old certainly will provide.

Sensi has made a total of 37 Inter appearances since joining the club permanently in 2020, and has also spent time on loan at fellow Serie A outfits Sampdoria and Monza, while also representing Italy nine times since his international debut in 2018.

Consistent selection for clubs in Italy's top-flight as well as for his national side in recent years could show that Sensi is a player whose quality is beyond that of a typical Championship footballer, and his potential addition gives the impression that it is nearly impossible for second-tier rivals to compete with the Foxes.