Leicester City are close to signing Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi, which is looking like an absolute bargain if the deal goes through before the end of the transfer window.

The Foxes are currently sit six points clear at the top of the Championship, proving to be one of the most impressive sides in the league. They look likely to instantly return to the top tier at the end of the season.

With Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leeds United close on their heels, the former Premier League winners could look for some new signings to help reinforce their position at the top of the table in the remaining days of the transfer window.

The Foxes have not been busy so far this winter in the transfer market. They had a busy summer, though, following relegation from the Premier League, and brought in big money transfers like Harry Winks and Tom Cannon to help guide them back to the top division as soon as possible.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

However, with Chelsea recalling Cesare Casadei from his loan spell at the King Power Stadium, manager Enzo Maresca looks set to bring in a midfielder from Italy to replace him.

Leicester are close to completing deal for Stefano Sensi

Leicester are reportedly close to signing Sensi, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the player's move from Inter Milan will be completed today.

The deal looks to be a complete bargain for the Foxes, with Romano reporting that the fee for the Serie A midfielder comes in at around £425,000 up front; a fantastic deal for a 28-year-old with experience at the top level of Italian and European football.

There are said to be stipulations in the deal that state that Leicester will need to pay a further £1.7 million upon promotion to the Premier League.

However, given that being in the top division is said to grant you over £100 million in TV rights money, this will prove to be an incredible bargain for the current league leader.

Sensi transfer would be an incredible deal for Leicester

Signing Sensi for the price touted would be an incredibly shrewd signing for the Foxes this January.

With incredible fees being touted like £40 million for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Maresca will be pinching himself that he can secure a player with experience in one of the best leagues in the world for a fee as low at £425,000.

We also mustn't ignore the fact that just four years ago, Inter paid £21 million for the midfielder from Sassuolo after impressing on loan at the San Siro. He played a key part for the club in Serie A and the Champions League, but injuries and loan moves stalled his career at one of Italy's biggest clubs.

While he has not played much this season for Inter, a move to Leicester could renew his career and give Sensi a chance to show the world his talents. He has been likened to players like Winks in his preferred playing style, although his versatility means he can occupy a number of positions in midfield and execute them effectively.

Getting a player who cost over £20 million just a few years ago for a bargain price could be a huge coup for Leicester, and one they should do their best to complete before the end of the week.

The transfer looks to be with a view towards next season, as the 28-year-old will surely be viewed as somebody who can use his experience to help keep the side in the Premier League, should they continue their form and win promotion this season.