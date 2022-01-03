Stefan Johansen takes to Twitter after QPR’s win at Birmingham City

QPR started the new year with a 2-1 victory at Birmingham City yesterday afternoon, a result that has taken the R’s back into the play-off positions.

Albert Adomah calmly slotted past Matija Sarkic in the Birmingham goal to open the scoring for the visitors in the 14th minute.

Chris Willock then doubled the lead with 20 minutes left to play, ending a mazy run with an excellent finish from a tight angle.

Chuks Aneke halved the deficit in the 75th minute when a cross from the right flank was not dealt with by the R’s defence, with the forward controlling and volleying past Seny Dieng in the QPR goal.

Enjoying another Championship game as being the standout player on the pitch, Willock proved to be a constant threat.

Taking to Twitter, QPR captain Stefan Johansen shared his praise for Willock.

Great start to 2022💙 this man is on 🔥 @QPR pic.twitter.com/1cZChUhyD1 — Stefan Johansen (@stefanjohansen) January 3, 2022

The verdict

Willock has been incredibly important for the R’s this time out and it seems that he is growing in importance as the season progresses.

His technical ability, coupled with his final third intelligence makes him one of the most frightening players to come up against in the Championship.

It is expected that even more of the creative pressure will be placed on Willock’s shoulders over the next few weeks with Ilias Chair set to go to represent Morocco at the African Cup of Nations.

However, he is proving to be too difficult to keep quiet at the moment and is a big reason as to why the R’s are well within the promotion race.