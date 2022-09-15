Stefan Johansen sends message to QPR’s supporters after scoring in victory over Millwall

Stefan Johansen has praised Queens Park Rangers’ fans for the support that they illustrated during last night’s clash with Millwall.

The R’s produced an impressive display at The Den as they sealed all three points on their travels.

Zian Flemming went close to opening the scoring for Millwall in this fixture as his free-kick was saved by Seny Dieng.

Tyler Roberts then missed a good opportunity to score for QPR as he headed an effort wide of the target from close range.

Following the break, Chris Willock produced a moment of real quality to give his side the lead in the 54th minute.

After receiving the ball from Ilias Chair, Willock slotted home from outside of the area.

Johansen then doubled his side’s advantage as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Despite some late pressure from Millwall, QPR managed to claim their first clean-sheet of the season as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Gary Rowett’s side.

The R’s will now be aiming to back up this triumph by picking up a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City on Saturday at Loftus Road.

After his side’s meeting with the Lions, Johansen opted to send a message to the club’s fans.

In a video shared by QPR’s official Twitter account, Johansen said: “Hi guys, thank you so much for your fantastic support today [Wednesday].

“The fans were incredible and certainly helped to get the three points.

“See you on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Having picked up impressive victories over Watford and Millwall on their travels this season, QPR will now be keen to push on in the Championship following the international break.

Johansen continued his fine form last night as he provided his fifth direct goal contribution of the current campaign at The Den.

As well as scoring in this fixture, the midfielder made 37 successful passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.65.

Providing that Johansen is firing on all cylinders this weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if QPR go on to seal an eye-catching win over Stoke in front of their own supporters.

