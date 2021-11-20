Stefan Johansen sends message to QPR team-mates as he reflects on latest triumph

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Stefan Johansen has taken to Instagram to congratulate his team-mates Charlie Austin and Chris Willock for the goals that they scored in yesterday’s clash with Luton Town.

The Hoops extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to four games on Friday as they secured a 2-0 victory over the Hatters.

Johansen made his return to action in this particular fixture after missing the club’s meeting with Blackpool earlier this month.

Signed on a permanent basis by QPR in the summer transfer window following a fruitful loan spell at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season, the midfielder has featured on 15 occasions in the Championship during the current term.

Willock opened the scoring for the Hoops in the first-half of their showdown with Luton before Charlie Austin planted a header past goalkeeper Simon Sluga in the 55th minute.

The Hatters were unable to produce a late fightback as QPR sealed all three points in-front of their supporters.

Reflecting on his side’s latest triumph in the Championship on Instagram, Johansen praised the club’s fans for the atmosphere that they were able to create whilst he also congratulated Willock and Austin for their goals.

The 30-year-old posted: “Great win and clean sheet yesterday! So happy for @charlie_austin89 and @chriswillock for the goals. Atmosphere was amazing again. Onto Wednesday now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stefanjohansen8 (@stefanjohansen8)

Can you get 28/28 on this quiz of some of QPR's most expensive signings?

1 of 28 Esteban Granero made his QPR league debut against Manchester City – True or false? True False

The Verdict

QPR’s impressive start to the season shows no signs of grinding to a halt as they managed to deliver the goods in the Championship once again last night.

Currently in the play-off places, the Hoops will be hoping to move up the second-tier standings in the coming weeks.

In order to launch a push for promotion this season, QPR will need Johansen to maintain his fitness as he knows exactly what it takes to get to the Premier League as he previously achieved this goal on two separate occasions during his time at Fulham.

Having provided three direct goal contributions in the second-tier for his side this season, the Norwegian will be determined to add to this particular tally in the club’s clash with Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.