Stefan Johansen sends message to Andre Gray as he reflects on QPR’s latest triumph

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Stefan Johansen has taken to Instagram to send a message to his team-mate Andre Gray following the forward’s spectacular strike in yesterday’s clash with Derby County.

With the game seemingly drifting towards a draw following goals from Tom Lawrence and Chris Willock, Gray produced a moment of magic at Pride Park to seal all three points for his side.

After Ilias Chair’s header hit the post, Gray flicked the ball up and fired an incredible volley into the top-corner.

Derby were unable to deliver a response to this setback in stoppage-time as QPR extended their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games.

Currently third in the second-tier standings, the Hoops will be aiming to build upon their victory over Derby when they face Stoke City on Sunday.

Whereas QPR will be brimming with confidence heading into this showdown, Stoke will need to step up to the mark after recently suffering defeats to Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

Reflecting on his club’s latest triumph on Instagram, Johansen praised Gray for his strike whilst he also thanked the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated last night.

The midfielder posted: “What a win.

“Great team performance and what a goal by @andregray_!!

“We go again on Sunday.

“Thanks for the support yesterday.”

The Verdict

When you consider the incredible technique that Gray produced to score QPR’s winning goal on Tuesday, it is hardly a surprise that Johansen has taken to social media to share his reaction.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton, the Hoops could potentially launch a push for promotion in the coming months.

However, the scale of their success may depend on whether Johansen is able to maintain his fitness as he did recently suffer an injury scare against Huddersfield Town.

In the 17 league appearances that he has made for QPR this season, the Norwegian has managed to provide three direct goal contributions whilst he is also currently averaging a club-high figure of 1.9 key passes per game (as per WhoScored).

Having previously achieved promotion on two occasions during his time with Fulham, Johansen will be keen to replicate this feat with the Hoops in the not too distant future.