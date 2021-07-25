Stefan Johansen sends emotional Fulham message after completing QPR transfer

Stefan Johansen has revealed how much he enjoyed his time at Fulham after he completed a permanent transfer to QPR.

The Norwegian international joined the Cottagers from Celtic in 2016 and quickly established himself as a key player and popular figure in the team.

His influence on the team was huge as the team won promotion during his second season, whilst he also featured in 33 games as Scott Parker’s men went up more recently.

With Johansen struggling for game time, he had a successful stint with the R’s last season and it was confirmed yesterday that he had joined on a three-year deal.

That ends the 30-year-old’s time with the Cottagers and he penned an open letter to the support to show what playing for Fulham meant to him.

“We’ve created memories that will stay with us until we’re old. It’s been fantastic in that sense. Being part of that team gave me something that I will never forget. I will definitely be keeping an eye on Fulham’s results. Thank you again for your support these last five years,” part of it read.

Johansen is due to play his former club with QPR in October.

The verdict

This is a nice touch from Johansen and even though the two sets of supporters don’t exactly get on, it’s clear that he will always have an affection for Fulham.

From the Cottagers perspective, they will appreciate all the player did for them and they will respect that he needed to leave to play regularly, whilst his treatment after promotion in the past wasn’t great.

So, this is a new start for the player and QPR fans know from their loan spell last season that they’re getting a top player at this level.

