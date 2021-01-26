Stefan Johansen reacts as he seals QPR switch from Fulham

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the loan signing of Stefan Johansen this afternoon with him joining from Fulham for the rest of the season.

The Norwegian midfielder has found game-time hard to come by in recent times under Scott Parker at Craven Cottage so it is perhaps no surprise he was ready to move to the Hoops and try and help them up the Championship table.

A midfielder that can offer a variety of qualities, he should prove a good signing in blue and white with them needing extra options in the middle of the park after Tom Carroll’s injury blow.

Certainly, R’s fans will hope Johansen can bring some dynamic displays to their side in the coming months and he sounds excited about getting going and helping the team get some points on the board.

Quoted by the club’s official website, he said:

“Obviously, I am very excited.

“QPR is a traditional club. English football is huge back home in Norway, and we have always heard about QPR as a big club.

“As a player you do not want to be on the bench or not playing.

“I had a lot of conversations with the gaffer here and it was him who made me come here, the way he spoke about his style of play and how he is as a person.

“You want to play your best football and you need the right manager for that. I definitely feel I can play my best football under him.

“Obviously I have come here to play football but I want to win games.

“I watched a little bit of the game against Derby and with the way the team is playing, you deserve more points.

“We have to build that momentum.”

The Verdict

There are plenty of reasons why Johansen should prove a hit in W12 in the coming months with him capable of being a real attacking threat breaking into the box but also more than comfortable putting his foot in and winning challenges.

QPR need that sort of quality in the middle of the pitch as they fight to climb the Championship table and Hoops fans will be looking forward to seeing how he gets on.