Stefan Johansen and QPR: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Stefan Johansen appears a man in demand at the moment and his immediate future could well lie away from Fulham for the rest of this season at the very least.

The energetic midfielder was a regular face in the Lilywhites’ team during their last spell in the Championship but perhaps began to fall out of favour towards the end of their time in the second tier.

Indeed, he’s certainly lower on the pecking order at Craven Cottage than he would like these days and Sky Sports is reporting that the Cottagers are open to offers for him.

For QPR, then, the door is open.

As things stand, The Athletic is reporting that both the Hoops and fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers are taking a look at the midfielder with a view to a loan deal.

Indeed, with the R’s recently being hit with a significant injury to Tom Carroll, their midfield options are looking stretched with Luke Amos already out and others having to fill in with Bright Osayi-Samuel set to feature little by the looks of things.

Mark Warburton has confirmed, too, that the R’s are looking at getting in a new midfielder this month with that in mind, speaking to the club’s official Twitter, and so it could be Johansen that comes in.

What will decide that, though, is how much they can put towards his wages and whether Fulham think it is viable enough, The Athletic claims.