Stefan Johansen addresses QPR supporters with social media message following Luton win

Following a barren spell which saw just one victory in their last six Championship matches, Queens Park Rangers got back to winning ways again at a crucial time with a 2-1 success over Luton Town on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops had to make the trip up the M1 to Kenilworth Road to face a fellow play-off contender, with Mark Warburton’s side being sucked into the battle to finish in the top six after it looked like weeks ago they were aiming for automatic promotion.

It looked like things were going to go a familiar way as well when Cameron Jerome gave Nathan Jones’ team the lead before half-time.

However the R’s were to leave Bedfordshire with all three points thanks to an Andre Gray penalty and a late winner which was converted by Rob Dickie.

One player who has been a real regular in Warburton’s plans this season is Stefan Johansen, who made last season’s loan move from London rivals Fulham a permanent one in the summer.

The QPR captain played all 90 minutes of this past weekend’s win and he sent a message to R’s fans on social media after taking all three points back to west London.

Great W yesterday! Great away support as always. We go agin on Wednesday 💙 @QPR pic.twitter.com/tXnrsPNHh2 — Stefan Johansen (@stefanjohansen) March 14, 2022

The Verdict

Johansen is a reliable figure in QPR’s midfield and if he plays well, the Hoops are normally successful.

He became a fan favourite last season during his loan spell last season and he has provided a calm head in the middle of the park during the 2021-22 campaign.

Even when QPR have been on a poor run of form like they have been recently, Johansen doesn’t hide from his responsibilities and there’s a reason why he was named captain after arriving on a permanent basis.

If QPR are to make the play-offs at the end of the season, the Norway international could be a pivotal figure in the close season.