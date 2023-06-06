This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City will be hoping to make a positive start to their return to the Championship later this year when the new term gets underway.

Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, a decision will need to be made by the Foxes regarding their managerial position.

What's the latest with Leicester City's manager post?

As it stands, Dean Smith's contract with Leicester is set to expire at the end of June.

The club have yet to make a call on whether to retain the services of Smith, which has led to them being linked with a number of individuals.

Among those to be named as a contender for the Leicester job is Scott Parker.

What has been said about Parker joining Leicester?

According to The Telegraph, Scott Parker is on Leicester's managerial radar.

Parker has been without a job since being dismissed by Club Brugge in March.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether it would be a good move by Leicester to appoint Parker as their boss.

Would Parker be a good appointment? Justin Peach Parker has a good record at Championship level considering he delivered promotions for both Fulham and Bournemouth in each of his first seasons in the league.

However, looking ahead to his time in the Premier League, he oversaw two relegations for Fulham and was removed from Bournemouth, claiming the players were not good enough.

An inexperienced Gary O'Neill delivered safety with the same squad Parker deemed not good enough.

Parker, especially after his bruising spell at Club Brugge, probably needs to cut his teeth at a club without the resources both Fulham and Bournemouth have had in the Championship.

With Leicester likely to be one of the wealthier teams in the second tier, it would make sense for them to turn their attention to a manager with more rounded success than Parker, who has clearly struggled to find the very best out of each of his teams.

Ben Wignall

Parker's record at second tier level speaks for itself - he has amassed two promotions from the Championship in a very short managerial career, albeit with two teams you'd have expected to be up there anyway.

However, it leaves something to be desired when he jumps up to the Premier League - he was sacked by Fulham and just a few games into the 2022-23 season he departed Bournemouth after being critical of his lack of backing at the club.

His stint at Club Brugge didn't last long either with his contract terminated after just 12 matches and two wins, so he needs a job that he can walk into and make an impact immediately.

Unlike at Bournemouth, Parker should get backed by Leicester if he becomes their top target even though he would inevitably lose the likes of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison, but with the Foxes wanting to be back in the Premier League as soon as possible, you'd have to question if Parker is the right fit considering his record in the top flight.

Josh Cole

While Parker has achieved two promotions from this division during his managerial career, he may not be the right individual to lead Leicester forward.

Given that the Foxes' long-term plans will be to establish themselves as a Premier League side again, Parker's track-record at this level must be taken into consideration.

During the 52 games that he has overseen in the top-flight, Parker has only led his former teams to a combined total of nine victories which is an incredibly underwhelming figure.

Instead of drafting in the former Fulham boss, Leicester ought to steer clear of him and switch their attention to appointing an individual who they believe will be able to achieve longevity at the King Power Stadium.