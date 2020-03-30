Steel City feud stirred as Sheffield Wed favourite discusses Sheffield Utd

With no football going on at the moment, fans, media and clubs alike are looking for ways to keep the conversation going whilst fixtures remain on a hiatus.

The hope will be that matches can return as soon as possible but, until it is deemed safe to do so, there’ll be a genuine effort to find other ways to talk about the sport in the coming weeks.

Certainly, there are plenty of interesting pieces doing the rounds at the moment and, perhaps typically, Jamie Vardy has had a bit to say with the striker enjoying another productive season for Leicester City.

Never one to shy away, the former England forward has been speaking about his confident celebration where he cups his ears to opposing fans – something we’ve seen a lot this season.

And, indeed, it was something Sheffield United fans were on the end of earlier in the campaign as the self-confessed Sheffield Wednesday supporter took great pride in scoring against the Blades.

It’s a rivalry that needs little stoking but, even so, Vardy has reflected on the hatred that the two sides have for one another:

The Verdict

United have done well back in the Premier League this season and Wednesday will be hoping to join them sooner rather than later – though it won’t happen this year by the looks of things.

In Vardy, though, they have a man who bleeds blue and white, more than ready to fly the Owls flag when he comes up against them in the top flight.