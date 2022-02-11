Stearman starts: The predicted Derby County XI to play Middlesbrough

Saturday is bound to be an emotionally charged day for the Derby County fans travelling up to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough host the Rams with tensions frayed between the two clubs due to Steve Gibson’s legal claim and the impact it’s had in stopping a potential takeover.

A solution now appears to have been agreed between former Derby owner Mel Morris and Gibson but though that’s good news for the East Midlands club, it won’t diminish the fanbase’s hunger for a win against Boro on Teesside.

Chris Wilder has urged his players to focus on the football but the Riverside atmosphere is likely to be electric on Saturday and that will surely filter onto the pitch.

Boro have been in fantastic form of late and are pushing for promotion but spirits are high in the Derby dressing room after they moved to within four points of safety by beating Hull City 3-1 in midweek.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we’ve outlined the starting lineup we expect Wayne Rooney to name…

David Marshall has been in impressive form since leaving the club to join QPR but Ryan Allsop remains Rooney’s number one.

Wednesday’s game was an up and down one for Craig Forysth, who scored at both ends, but the Rams will likely want his experience for the trip to the Riverside.

That should mean that Lee Buchanan drops out to allow Richard Stearman to return to the starting XI after returning from his suspension.

Other than Stearman’s inclusion, Rooney will likely want to name an unchanged side after the hugely impressive display against Hull.

Max Bird and Krystian Bielik look a fantastic holding midfield partnership while Festy Ebosele, Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight, and Luke Plange are all players that can hurt the hosts.

The Rams squad will know just how much a win over Boro would mean to the fans and that should make Saturday’s game a fantastic contest.

Don’t be surprised if things bubble over either, with Mike Dean drafted in as the referee.