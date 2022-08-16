Stearman starts: The predicted Derby County XI to face Shrewsbury tonight

It’s been a good start to the season for Derby County upon their relegation to League One.

The Rams have won both of their home league matches so far, as well as winning away from home in the EFL Cup first round.

Liam Rosenior’s side did lose away at Charlton Athletic in the second week of the season, but they will be looking to put that right tomorrow night and get their first away league win when they travel to face Shrewsbury Town.

With all of the above in mind, below, we thought we’d take a look at the XI we think Liam Rosenior will deploy for the match.

After a good win against Barnsley on Saturday, we believe Liam Rosenior will opt for an unchanged line up for this clash.

In goal, the first choice goalkeeper so far this season has been Joe Wildsmith, and we see no reason to believe that will change heading into tomorrow night’s clash.

Richard Stearman will likely once again partner Eiran Cashin at the heart of the Rams’ defence with Curtis Davies still sidelined with injury.

At full-back, Hayden Roberts and Jason Knight should keep their places.

In central midfield, we think Rosier could once again opt for a three, with Conor Hourihane and Max Bird very likely to start.

Louie Sibley’s decent cameos off the bench earned him two back to back starts last week, and we think he could make it three having been taken off with half an hour remaining at the weekend.

Korey Smith would come in if Sibley departs the XI, though.

Out wide, mainstays Tom Barkhuizen and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing should be the starters.

Meanwhile, James Collins is likely to continue getting the nod as the club’s main man up front.

