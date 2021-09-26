‘Stealing a living’, ‘Woefully bad’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam player after Millwall draw

Steve Cooper picked up a point in his first game in charge of Nottingham Forest, as the Reds came from behind to draw 1-1 against Millwall at the City Ground.

There were plenty of positives for the new boss to take, although one negative was the injury to Lewis Grabban, which forced the experienced striker off in the first-half.

Lyle Taylor was called upon to replace Grabban, but he struggled to make an impact, as has been the case for much of the season.

The 31-year-old scored on the opening day of the campaign but he hasn’t found the net in the six games since, with fans criticising his displays in recent weeks. And, it was more of the same after his showing yesterday, with many fans expecting more from the former Charlton man.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support to Taylor’s performance from Twitter…

Lyle Taylor is woefully bad. We bought him on 2 good games against us. He's 31 now, there is a reason he's played majority of his career in the lower leagues.

Not Good Enough.#nffc — Jonathan (@Jonny90nffc) September 25, 2021

Can someone tell me what Taylor offers upfront, other than falling over? Incredible people want him to be picked over Grabban in starting 11! A past it disinterested Grabban is 10 of Taylor all day long #nffc — George Thurlby (@loose_tip) September 25, 2021

Lyle Taylor is absolutely stealing a living at Forest at the moment. The bloke does nothing. People were playing the ball into him and he doesn’t move!! The only time he stays on his feet is when everyone else takes the knee #NFFC — ⭐️NFFCGAV⭐️ (@gavc1980) September 25, 2021

Think someone needs to teach Lyle Taylor how to get goal side of his man #nffc — Alistair West (@alistairwest98) September 25, 2021

Much better today. Need to find another striker come January as Taylor is rubbish. #NFFC — JamieWilliams (@JamieWilliams1) September 25, 2021

We won't ever need a statue of Lyle Taylor built at the city ground as we already have one #nffc — ForceMetal (@DarthSpaceVader) September 25, 2021

Taylor is a fraud of a footballer and shouldn’t be anywhere near the starting 11. He adds nothing to the side and spends most of the time with his arms in the air and sulking #nffc — Ben (@benwrightfeb) September 25, 2021