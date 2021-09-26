Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Stealing a living’, ‘Woefully bad’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam player after Millwall draw

Published

3 mins ago

on

Steve Cooper picked up a point in his first game in charge of Nottingham Forest, as the Reds came from behind to draw 1-1 against Millwall at the City Ground.

There were plenty of positives for the new boss to take, although one negative was the injury to Lewis Grabban, which forced the experienced striker off in the first-half.

Lyle Taylor was called upon to replace Grabban, but he struggled to make an impact, as has been the case for much of the season.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24

Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side?

The 31-year-old scored on the opening day of the campaign but he hasn’t found the net in the six games since, with fans criticising his displays in recent weeks. And, it was more of the same after his showing yesterday, with many fans expecting more from the former Charlton man.

Here we look at some of the reaction from a section of the support to Taylor’s performance from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Stealing a living’, ‘Woefully bad’ – These Nottingham Forest fans slam player after Millwall draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: