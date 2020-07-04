Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Stealing a living’, ‘Woeful’ – Many Charlton fans turn on one man after Millwall defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 to south London rivals Millwall last night and many Addicks fans have been left furious at the performance of striker Tomer Hemed. 

The result extends the Lions’ unbeaten run against Charlton to 12 games with their last defeat coming back in March 1996.

It was a tight, cagey and physical game at the Valley, with both goalkeepers forced into good saves to keep the game goalless.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper broke the deadlock and grabbed the decisive goal in the 81st minute.

Dillon Phillips parried Connor Mahoney’s powerful effort and Cooper arrived to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

The centre-back’s goal was enough to claim all three points for Garry Rowett’s side, a victory that moves them to within two points of the top six.

Charlton, on the other hand, are just three points above the bottom three with all their relegation rivals still to play this weekend.

It was far from a poor display from the Addicks, who held resolute for 81 minutes, but the toothlessness of his side since the restart will likely be a concern for Lee Bowyer.

Charlton have scored just once in their last three games and that is not helped by the fact that Hemed, who started last night, is yet to score since joining from Brighton at the start of the campaign.

His performance at the Valley caught the attention of many Addicks fans, who took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:


