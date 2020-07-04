‘Stealing a living’, ‘Woeful’ – Many Charlton fans turn on one man after Millwall defeat

Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 to south London rivals Millwall last night and many Addicks fans have been left furious at the performance of striker Tomer Hemed.

The result extends the Lions’ unbeaten run against Charlton to 12 games with their last defeat coming back in March 1996.

It was a tight, cagey and physical game at the Valley, with both goalkeepers forced into good saves to keep the game goalless.

Millwall defender Jake Cooper broke the deadlock and grabbed the decisive goal in the 81st minute.

Dillon Phillips parried Connor Mahoney’s powerful effort and Cooper arrived to blast the ball into the roof of the net.

The centre-back’s goal was enough to claim all three points for Garry Rowett’s side, a victory that moves them to within two points of the top six.

Charlton, on the other hand, are just three points above the bottom three with all their relegation rivals still to play this weekend.

It was far from a poor display from the Addicks, who held resolute for 81 minutes, but the toothlessness of his side since the restart will likely be a concern for Lee Bowyer.

Charlton have scored just once in their last three games and that is not helped by the fact that Hemed, who started last night, is yet to score since joining from Brighton at the start of the campaign.

His performance at the Valley caught the attention of many Addicks fans, who took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

@JimmyRP15 Can't believe we lost but I think Tomer Hemed and Aiden Mcgeady did a poor job on the pitch today horrible start to the weekend😓 — CAFC THE VALLEY (@morton_luca) July 3, 2020

Ratings

Phillip's 5

Matthew's 6

Lockyer 6

Pearce 7

Pratley 7

Oshilaja 4

Cullen 6

Morgan 6

Hemed -6975546779876655444468

Bonne 3#cafc — Pratley's pocket (@Harriso92294752) July 3, 2020

I would rather play naby sarr upfront then hemed — G 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@grant_cafc) July 3, 2020

He can’t be worse than Hemed — Martin (@MartCAFC45) July 3, 2020

Tomer Hemed makes Josh Magennis look world class. #cafc — Cliffie97 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 (@cliffie777) July 3, 2020

We are in serious trouble, don’t look like we have anyone with a serious goal threat. Hemed is woeful, Bonne is struggling .. aneke don’t look good enough. 👀 need someone to step up now and nick a few big wins or it’s curtains. #cafc — ⚽️. Tinzz™️ (@LTinsley08) July 3, 2020

Hemed is far from a footballer!!

Would rather have Davison up front!

Regardless of it being Millwall the fact is a loss puts us right back in the mire!!!

Bowyer has to get the team attacking.

#cafc — Tegsy (@tegsyjack) July 3, 2020

Hemed is stealing a living. #cafc — Tom Waters (@TomWaters) July 3, 2020