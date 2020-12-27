‘Stealing a living’ – These Cardiff fans fume at one player after Brentford stalemate

Cardiff City slipped to a defeat against Brentford on Boxing Day as it looks like injuries are starting to take their toll on Neil Harris’ men.

Despite a world-class effort from Will Vaulks, the Bluebirds were defeated 3-2 by the Bees, with a Sergi Canos hat-trick being enough to take all three points back to London.

It means that Cardiff have now lost three of their last four games, and now sit in 12th position, although they’re still only five points from the play off spots that they finished in last season.

They haven’t been helped one bit by the hamstring injury to talismanic striker Kieffer Moore, and a similar issue earlier in the campaign to Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu has meant that holes have needed to be filled.

Leandro Bacuna has had to be shifted from the engine room to right back as a result, and he’s been ever-present in Harris’ system since.

But Cardiff fans were far from impressed with his performance against Brentford, with all three goals coming from the man he was supposed to be defending against – the Spanish sensation Canos.

It looks as though the right back spot is one that Cardiff may need to address when the January transfer window opens next week, as fans seem fed up with Bacuna’s performances in that position.

Check out some of their responses from Twitter below.

Never want to see Bacuna at RB again in my life https://t.co/MapP9KripW — Cory Booth🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@corybooth9) December 26, 2020

You’d have thought that, I just think Bacuna should be ashamed of his attitude when defending — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) December 26, 2020

What you get for consistently playing bacuna right back — Rhys Jones (@Rhysj91) December 26, 2020

Bacuna is not a right back case number 4750 — Skinner 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Skinner_CCFC) December 26, 2020

Bacuna is terrible and uninterested. One odd good game in a season that’s it @CardiffCityFC walking whilst defending is embarrassing — dean evans (@tonnehead) December 26, 2020

Bacuna has been stealing a living as a professional footballer all his life! 😡 — FootballBrownie (@FootballBrowni1) December 26, 2020

Massive weakness for us atm, Bacuna isn't cutting it really — Sean (@Seanfraser1999) December 26, 2020

Bacuna is killing us — Niall (@NiallJackson3) December 26, 2020