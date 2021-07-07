‘Steal of the summer’, ‘Absolute joke’ – Plenty of Reading supporters react to transfer breakthrough involving Crystal Palace

Reading could be preparing to lose one of their most talented stars this summer.

According to reports from The Athletic, Crystal Palace have struck an agreement to sign Michael Olise after triggering the player’s £8million release clause in his contract.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Championship after racking up seven goals and 12 assists in the Championship last term.

Such impressive numbers were always going to attract interest from the Premier League, and barring any late obstacles, it seems increasingly likely that the player could be moving on.

While Olise is undoubtedly a top talent, Reading fans will be naturally disappointed at the prospect of losing the attacking midfielder.

Berkshire Live’ Jonathan Low took to social media to break the news of the triggered release clause and attracted quite a reaction from supporters on social media.

Here’s what a selection of fans had to say.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Reading players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, joined from Rotherham, now with Mumbai City Yakubu Hal Robson-Kanu Adam Le Fondre Hope Akpan

Absolute joke. He’s worth at least double that — Oli Bryant (@OliB_RFC) July 6, 2021

I mean, this might be unpopular but I’d much rather get £8million for him now than let him go somewhere on a free at the end of the season like Richards and Loader did. — Tom Beesley (@tagmanbeesley) July 6, 2021

8 million for olise if that goes through that will be steal of the summer 100% — Just that guy 🦅 (@ExhilaratingEZE) July 6, 2021

8 million? What a joke — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) July 6, 2021

£8m? Surely some mistake. I'm led to believe he's the greatest prospect in Championship history and is ten times the player Bellingham was? Or are Reading fans telling porkies? — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) July 6, 2021

Well that's a bit depressing isn't it… 😔 bloody £8 million…. — Kyle Seymour (@kylest200) July 6, 2021