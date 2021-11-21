‘Stays fit we have a chance of promotion’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to individual’s performance against Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday managed to hold on to secure all three points in a 3-2 win at Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon.

The Owls, who opened the scoring through Chey Dunkley in the 13th minute, added another two within nine minutes, through Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

Lewis Mansell pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 33rd minute, before Joel Mumbongo added a second for the visitors eight minutes into the second half.

It was a welcomed return to first-team action for Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo, who appeared for just the second time this season.

The 29-year-old proved to be a class act in the middle of midfield for the visitors, playing the entire 90 minutes.

Luongo helped break up play in the midfield with his tenacity and intelligent reading of the game, but he was also able to get hold of the ball and start attacks with his excellent vision.

Keeping Luongo fit could be a big part of whether or not The Owls can get promotion straight back to the Championship this season, as his influence in the midfield was there for all to see against Accrington Stanley.

Here, we take a look at how Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter have reacted to Luongo’s performance yesterday…

Who needs Kante when you’ve got Luongo 🎶 #swfc https://t.co/Zsf11jlcmp — Billy Seamus #ChansiriOut 🏳️‍⚧️ (@BillyFensterFen) November 21, 2021

Best central midfielder in the division. — Matt Ashmore (@ashmore_matt) November 20, 2021

Stays fit we have a chance of promotion. VITAL to us. — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) November 20, 2021

Our best midfielder btw — JP🦉 (@JordanOwl23) November 20, 2021

Windass and Luongo have been big misses this season, good to see that they're both nearly back. Just hope they can stay fit. — David Hush (@DavidHush) November 21, 2021

Spoken like a true captain. — Gareth Niblett (@G_Nibs) November 21, 2021

Please stay fit 🤞🏻 — 🦦 (@AbzSWFC) November 20, 2021

Was it ever. If this man keeps fit we'll get promoted. Simple as that. — Red Dragon Sanda (@RedDragonSanda) November 20, 2021

Always said he is vital to the way we play. He's such an important player. First name on the teamsheet for me. Hopefully he stays fit. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) November 20, 2021