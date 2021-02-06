‘Stay with us forever’, ‘Some player’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 19-y/o after big win

Nottingham Forest moved four points clear of the bottom three after an emphatic 3-0 victory against Wycombe Wanderers.

A trip to the bottom-placed side always seemed like a great opportunity for the Reds to pick up a win, and they took an early lead through Glenn Murray.

In fairness, the hosts pressed for the rest of the first-half, but Murray’s second after the break seemed to end the contest, before Anthony Knockaert completed a significant win for Chris Hughton’s side.

Whilst the goalscorers may attract the headlines, January loan signing James Garner put in another assured performance in the middle of the park, and an excellent bit of play set up the third goal.

Quality stuff from the boys again today ✌🏼❤️🤍 https://t.co/ZLPuIPAbe4 — James Garner (@jgarnerr96) February 6, 2021

The 19-year-old made his Forest debut in the midweek win at Coventry, where he shone, and he backed that up with another confident display.

And, it clearly meant a lot to the teenager, who took to Twitter after the game to share his delight at the win.

As you would expect, the fans loved the message

