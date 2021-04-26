Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Stay with us’, ‘Always welcome at Oakwell’ – Many Barnsley fans react to passionate message from Daryl Dike

Published

7 mins ago

on

Barnsley forward Daryl Dike has sent a passionate message to fans after the Tykes confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs, which has caused a stir among the Oakwell faithful. 

Valerien Ismael’s side beat Rotherham United 1-0 on Saturday, with results elsewhere meaning that victory was enough to secure a top-six finish.

It’s been a remarkable season for the Tykes, who narrowly stayed in the division last term and changed manager back in October.

Dike’s January arrival has been key to Barnsley’s sensational run over the past few months, with the American forward scoring nine goals in 18 games since joining on loan from Orlando City.

The 20-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to fans yesterday after the play-off place was confirmed.

Dike’s impressive performances at Oakwell have not flown under the radar for long with a string of Premier League clubs linked, such as Man United, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Barnsley are understood to have an option to buy him permanently in the summer and club CEO Dane Murphy has indicated the fee is not as big as the $20 million (£14.4m) quoted in some reports.

The American forward’s latest message to fans has caused quite a stir, with many Tykes supporters taking to Twitter to offer a response.

Read their reaction here:


