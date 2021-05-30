‘Stay well clear’, ‘All the best’ – These fans react as further details emerge in potential Derby County takeover

Former Manchester City CEO Garry Cook is involved in sorting a deal that would see American investors buy Derby County.

It’s no secret that Mel Morris is desperate to secure fresh investment for the Championship outfit, and he, like all supporters, were hugely frustrated that two previous agreements to buy the club fell through.

With that in mind, supporters won’t be getting carried away, but the Sun have revealed that there is optimism that the US group will be able to finalise a deal.

However, Cook’s involvement has caused concern, with many Wigan fans keen to point out that he was the figure that brought Stanley Choi to the their club, which turned out to be a disaster.

His involvement with the Latics resulted in serious financial problems and they were relegated to League One following a points deduction.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cook’s role from different supporters on Twitter…

All the best to them. Hope he does a better job than he did for us when he found Choi https://t.co/GbCdoMYk7B — TD (@TDWigan1992) May 30, 2021

So the same guy who helped the Chinese party's deal for Wigan. Why do we never have normal people? https://t.co/yd21DJOunX — Lewis (@LewisJubb) May 30, 2021

God help them. His mate Royle will be sniffing around too! — Latics1932 (@Latics1932) May 30, 2021

This is the guy who found the Chinese that put us into administration… maybe that should be the headline here #wafc — Hoppy (@Anthony150590) May 30, 2021

Stay well clear — Mark Stephens (@Stevie_wigan) May 30, 2021

Please dont. — Helen (@hjeffries5) May 30, 2021