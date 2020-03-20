‘Stay strong’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Jeremie Bela footage

Many Birmingham City fans have taken to Twitter to react to footage of Jeremie Bela stepping his recovery from injury at home.

The winger, who joined the Blues on a free transfer in November, limped off during the club’s showdown with Queens Park Rangers last month due to an issue with his hamstring.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines for Birmingham’s clashes with Leicester City and Reading, Bela was powerless to prevent his side from suffering defeat in both of these fixtures.

With Blues head coach Pep Clotet recently confirming that the 26-year-old is set to be out of action for a month, he will be hoping to call upon his services when the season eventually resumes.

Since making the switch to St Andrew’s, Bela has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign to date as he has managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in all competitions for Birmingham.

After the club’s official Twitter account shared footage of Bela working out at his home, many Blues fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Yessss Jezza.. stay strong 💪🏼 👊🏻💙 KRO — james273 (@james27311) March 19, 2020

Hope to see you in action soon buddy along with the rest of the lads 💙👊 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) March 19, 2020

Lad👌 — mr bailey (@mrbaile70113338) March 19, 2020

Decent circuit there 👌🏽 — ᴄᴏʟ (@ColArmstrong) March 19, 2020

Good man 👌🏻 — 2Steps (@2STEPSHURLEY) March 19, 2020

In the kit no less! — Jay White (@JaySaysWords) March 19, 2020

Good to see that @BCFC players only ever wear their kits, even when at home! — David Evans (@drdavidevans) March 19, 2020