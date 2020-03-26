Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Stay safe’, ‘God bless him’ – Many Ipswich Town fans reveal their thoughts following Emyr Huws message

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws has opened up to the club’s official website about the situation concerning his dad and the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. 

Speaking out via the club on Tuesday, Huws detailed how his dad is a general practitioner who has been working on the front line to combat against the spread of the deadly virus which has put much of the UK into lock-down in recent weeks.

The former Manchester City man also went on to admit that he felt worried over whether his dad was receiving the right protection when dealing with patients, particularly with certain equipment being in short supply given the current climate.

Following his statement on the matter, which was broadcast via the club’s official Twitter account, many of the Portman Road faithful were quick to comment on what Huws had to say via social media.


