‘Stay safe’, ‘God bless him’ – Many Ipswich Town fans reveal their thoughts following Emyr Huws message

Ipswich Town midfielder Emyr Huws has opened up to the club’s official website about the situation concerning his dad and the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking out via the club on Tuesday, Huws detailed how his dad is a general practitioner who has been working on the front line to combat against the spread of the deadly virus which has put much of the UK into lock-down in recent weeks.

QUIZ: Can you name the player who scored the first Ipswich Town goal in each of the last 16 seasons? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 16 Who scored the first goal of the 18/19 season against Blackburn? Ellis Harrison Luke Chambers Trevoh Chalobah Gwion Edwards

The former Manchester City man also went on to admit that he felt worried over whether his dad was receiving the right protection when dealing with patients, particularly with certain equipment being in short supply given the current climate.

Following his statement on the matter, which was broadcast via the club’s official Twitter account, many of the Portman Road faithful were quick to comment on what Huws had to say via social media.

Your dad’s a hero. Stay safe. 💙👍 — Mary McCourt (@mjcben148) March 25, 2020

Your Dad’s a HERO Emyr god bless him and I hope he stays safe 💙💙🚜⚽️ — nadine fulcher (@deany1967) March 25, 2020

I’d buy my dad what he needs — vincent langley (@vinnyelec) March 24, 2020

As I understand the Army has been and is delivering thousands of items of protective equipment. — @atty216 (@atty216) March 24, 2020

Your Dad is a hero. Best wishes from all Town fans to you and your family. — andy mc (@McMcaman) March 24, 2020

just live away from yer da then — Samuel Sheppard (@disabledcripple) March 24, 2020

That’s very unhelpful. Tell the truth or shut up. — Andy harvey (@Andyhar13024550) March 25, 2020